McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot to close Nov. 30 for construction

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Heads up, hikers!

The parking lot near the McAfee Knob trailhead will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 30 to begin construction on a new pedestrian bridge.

The bridge will allow hikers to travel safely over Route 311 to access the trail.

The $1.5 million project will take about a year to complete. The parking lot will be closed until construction is done.

Jen Ward, a senior communications specialist at VDOT, says that while it’s a temporary inconvenience, it will be better in the long-run.

“Locals or citizens or our hikers,” said Ward. “Hopefully this is going to enhance their safety.”

Hikers wanting to access the trail can take a shuttle starting in the spring.

There will be some street parking along Old Catawba Road, but make sure to avoid areas marked “No Parking.”