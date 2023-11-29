McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot to close Nov. 30 for construction

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Heads up, hikers!
The parking lot near the McAfee Knob trailhead will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 30 to begin construction on a new pedestrian bridge.
The bridge will allow hikers to travel safely over Route 311 to access the trail.
The $1.5 million project will take about a year to complete. The parking lot will be closed until construction is done.
Jen Ward, a senior communications specialist at VDOT, says that while it’s a temporary inconvenience, it will be better in the long-run.
“Locals or citizens or our hikers,” said Ward. “Hopefully this is going to enhance their safety.”
Hikers wanting to access the trail can take a shuttle starting in the spring.
There will be some street parking along Old Catawba Road, but make sure to avoid areas marked “No Parking.”