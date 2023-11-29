43º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke City Public Schools names 2024 Teacher of the Year

Jasmine Swann, a 3rd grade teacher at Westside Elementary School, is this year’s recipient

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, Teacher Of The Year, Education
Mrs. Jasmine Swann, Roanoke City Public Schools Teacher of the Year, pictured with Superintendent Dr. Verletta White (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools has announced the 2024 Teacher of the Year recipient.

Jasmine Swann, a third-grade teacher at Westside Elementary School, was named this year’s recipient at the annual Teacher of the Year celebration held at the Jefferson Center on Tuesday.

“You are a shining example that when We Are One, our students are able to do inspiring and amazing things because we help them to understand the possibilities,” said Superintendent Dr. Verletta White.

The second-place finalist for the award was Jason Long, a seventh-grade U.S. history teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and the third-place finalist was Brittany Britt, a third-grade teacher at Hurt Park Elementary School.

Swann has 13 years of teaching experience and has been at Roanoke City Schools for three years, previously working at Franklin County Public Schools, Danville Public Schools, and in North Carolina.

Swann was awarded $1,000 from the Teacher of the Year sponsor Member One Federal Credit Union, and she will now compete for the Region 6 Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email