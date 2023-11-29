Roanoke City Public Schools names 2024 Teacher of the Year

Mrs. Jasmine Swann, Roanoke City Public Schools Teacher of the Year, pictured with Superintendent Dr. Verletta White

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools has announced the 2024 Teacher of the Year recipient.

Jasmine Swann, a third-grade teacher at Westside Elementary School, was named this year’s recipient at the annual Teacher of the Year celebration held at the Jefferson Center on Tuesday.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“You are a shining example that when We Are One, our students are able to do inspiring and amazing things because we help them to understand the possibilities,” said Superintendent Dr. Verletta White.

The second-place finalist for the award was Jason Long, a seventh-grade U.S. history teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and the third-place finalist was Brittany Britt, a third-grade teacher at Hurt Park Elementary School.

Swann has 13 years of teaching experience and has been at Roanoke City Schools for three years, previously working at Franklin County Public Schools, Danville Public Schools, and in North Carolina.

Swann was awarded $1,000 from the Teacher of the Year sponsor Member One Federal Credit Union, and she will now compete for the Region 6 Teacher of the Year.