Roanoke mechanic shares car winterization tips

With temperatures depleting and winter right around the corner, it’s important to make sure your car is in tip-top shape.

10 News spoke with a Roanoke mechanic earlier today about what you can do to make sure your car is safe.

Fuller Automotive Owner Kenny Fuller suggested getting your car looked at professionally, just in case anything is wrong with your vehicle.

“I would definitely get them checked out because sometimes your battery might have a little edge on it and it starts up fine but then it might be towards the end of its last bit of life and just a cold winter is putting a beating on it so check that,” said Fuller.

Fuller also said to make sure you have all your main fluids, including coolant.

“Make sure your coolant is mixed properly because if you have straight water that’s definitely not good, especially when it gets cold that can freeze and crack the radiator and cause more damage,” said Fuller.

Fuller recommended checking your tire pressure, which you can find on the inside of your car door.

He said you should check your windshield wipers and lights as well.

“Check the windshield wipers make sure they are healthy,” said Fuller. “and make sure all your lights work in case something happens and you’re stuck on the side of the road for the worst-case scenario.”

Most importantly, something some people find controversial, Fuller said let your car warm up.

“Let it warm up and run so that way the oil runs through the system. The car comes up to temperature and it gives you another chance to make sure all your coolant is good and there are no leaks or anything before you head out and another time to check your lights to make sure that’s all good,” said Fuller.

If you’re wondering how often you should get your car checked professionally, Fuller recommended a mechanic should look at your car in between seasons.