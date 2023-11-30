Bedford County man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery while watching football at home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – It’s not every day that someone becomes a millionaire from the comfort of their own home, but that’s exactly what happened for one lucky Bedford County man.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Jarrod Paxton was relaxing at home and enjoying a football game when he decided to play the Virginia Lottery’s Jackpot Spectacular game online.

Little did he know, his life would soon change drastically within mere minutes.

“You’ve got to be kidding me!” he exclaimed, he could hardly believe it - he had won $1,910,544.

He couldn’t help but yell in excitement, accidentally waking up his wife who had been sleeping in the other room.

“It’s hard to believe!” he later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I told my wife, ‘I think I just won $1.9 million!’, and she said ‘No, you didn’t!’”

This is the largest prize ever won in an online Virginia Lottery game.

As for his plans with the massive prize? Paying off debts and taking care of his family.