Here Comes Santa Paws! Lynchburg Humane Society hosting three-day, $50 pet adoption special

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society will be hosting a three-day, $50 adoption special to help their furry friends find warm and cozy homes this holiday season.

The ‘Here Comes Santa Paws’ special will be held from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, shelter officials said. All pets will be $50 to adopt, excluding VIP pets.

We’re told the special is made possible through BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope event. More than 350 shelters in 43 states will be offering reduced adoption fees for animals during the event.

“We’re so excited to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation for this national event to help save pets,” said LHS’s Development and Communications Manager, Claire LeFew. “We have so many wonderful pets here at the Center right now that are just waiting to meet their new families before the holidays.”

If you’re ready to welcome your new best friend into your loving home, click here!

