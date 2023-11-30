Two hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke early Thursday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at approximately 12:10 a.m., police received multiple reports of shots fired near 24th Street NW. We’re told responding officers did not immediately locate a scene or any evidence of a shooting in that area, so they began patrolling through nearby neighborhoods to locate the source of the calls.

According to authorities, an officer in the 2400 block of Maryland Avenue NW was flagged down by a resident who advised the officer that there was an injured person inside a residence in the neighborhood.

Authorities said the officer entered the residence and found a man with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. We’re told officers immediately rendered aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

RPD said as the investigation progressed, additional units found another man with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound on the front porch of a residence in the 2100 block of Staunton Avenue NW.

Roanoke Fire-EMS also transported that man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

We’re told preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting occurred at the residence in the 2400 block of Maryland Ave NW. Police said evidence indicates that there was a verbal altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire.

No charges have been placed at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.