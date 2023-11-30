Water-wise tips as drought impacts Carvin’s Cove reservoir

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Droughts impact everything from agriculture to the water we drink.

Carvin’s Cove in Roanoke County is a perfect example. It’s the main source of drinking water for the greater Roanoke Valley and this drought has drastically lowered the water level there.

When the reservoir is full, it holds nearly 6.5 billion gallons of water.

On Thursday, the water level was so low that the boat ramp was dry. The reservoir is almost 11 feet below the full pond.

Even though it may look startling, a spokesperson from the Western Virginia Water Authority tells 10 News that this is normal this time of year.

While the water level is lower than the historic average, it’s nothing to panic about yet. There is still about 1.5 years worth of water supply left and usually rain and snow over the winter and spring replenish the reservoir.

“However, if we went all winter and did not get any precipitation and the level continued to drop from use, pulling it out for treating drinking water and evaporation, and we got into April or May and we were still 11 feet low or more, then we would be asking our customers, ‘We need you to start doing some voluntary conservation measures,’” said Sarah Baumgardner, director of public relations for the Western Virginia Water Authority.

To conserve water, you can turn off the faucet while you brush your teeth, take shorter showers, or avoid outdoor watering.

For more information on reservoir levels and drought contingency plans, click here.