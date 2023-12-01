Roanoke Police seeking public’s help with information on Thursday night shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is requesting the public’s help in gathering information on a shooting Thursday night that left one man hospitalized.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Roanoke Police were alerted about a man who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds.

Earlier that same night, officers were called to the 100 block of 19th Street SW for the report of shots fired. Although officers found evidence of a shooting and property damage to a residence in this area, no injuries were reported to police at that time.

Currently, it is unclear whether the shooting on 19th Street is connected to the injured victim, but detectives are working to gather further information.

Authorities said this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.