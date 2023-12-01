Salem DAV chapter suspended, leaving many questioning the future of the program

SALEM, Va. – Veterans used to come to the DAV in Salem for food and assistance, but now when they get there all they find is this sign on the door saying they’re closed until further notice.

10 News spoke with people who say this closure is harmful to the community.

“The number you are trying to reach is out of service.” — That’s the message you hear when you call the number to the Salem DAV — a message veterans have been hearing for months.

The DAV is a non-profit charitable organization for veterans that is not affiliated with the U.S. government.

When we went to the center, the doors were locked and the lights — off.

Auxiliary DAV member Jeannine Keitzer reached out to 10 News, concerned that the center was shut down for what appeared to be months.

“If the DAV closes it’s just gonna have a huge impact. And no one is taking responsibility,” Keitzer said.

Since the number was disconnected for the Salem chapter, we called the state chapter of the DAV.

They confirmed that Salem’s chapter was suspended several months ago for violating bylaws. We are waiting for them to become available for an interview, so we can ask what exactly those bylaws are.

Lifetime member Deborah Saunders said the lack of answers from the Salem chapter is disheartening.

“This is unacceptable whatever the cause is,” Saunders said.

Former Salem commander Ace Taylor and honor guard member Bob Keitzer said the impact will ripple through the community.

“This is hurting Southwest Virginia,” Taylor said.

The DAV handles many veteran funerals in the area, and Keitzer tells us those have come to a halt.

“It hurts the veterans, especially the families when a person passes away, and we’re not able to give them honors,” Keitzer said.

Taylor said he wants to see steps taken to reopen the center.

“Get the paperwork in, get this place back open, have a meeting a workshop, something, pull all of the officers and members in and tell them what’s going on - which is what a commander does. Set a plan up to hit the ground running,” Taylor said.

A “Save the DAV” rally will be held at the center on Dec. 11, with the hopes of getting it back open to support the community.

While the Salem DAV chapter is closed for the time being, you can find a list of other resources in the area below:

