Franklin County Sheriff Deputies seek help with stolen excavator

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in gathering information of a stolen CAT excavator and a black Quality trailer.

Investigators said on November 23rd, around 10 in evening, a white truck traveling on Burnt Chimney Road was pulling the equipment.

They said the excavator and trailer were taken from the 8000 Block of Burnt Chimney Road.

If anyone traveled in the area of Burnt Chimney Road, and noticed a vehicle sitting nearby or saw anything suspicious, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.