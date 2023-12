ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Barbell Classic will take place December 9th from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House and ensure that kids have a toy for Christmas with the Toys for Tots program.

Check out the interview to hear why organizer, Chad Clark wants to host event.

For more information, https://www.facebook.com/share/aUuvLTg5hpsJG6um/?mibextid=9VsGKo