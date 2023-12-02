Man sent to hospital after explosion at Wytheville home

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A man was sent to the hospital after an explosion at a Wytheville home Friday evening, according to the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Wythe County 911 Center received the alert of the explosion in the 500 block of Holston Road around 4:20 p.m., according to Chief Christopher Slemp.

When crews got to the scene, they found there was ‘catastrophic’ damage to a mobile home from the explosion, authorities said. There was also a small fire in the back part of the home.

We’re told a man was able to escape and was found outside. He was treated for his injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

No one else was inside the home, crews said.

Several surrounding structures were damaged by flying debris, according to the department.

The Wytheville Fire Department has requested Virginia State Police to help determine the origin and cause of the explosion.

Crews from the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department, Max Meadows Fire Department, Wythe County Emergency Services, and the Wytheville Police Department responded to the incident, authorities said.