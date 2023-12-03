Carroll County PSA issues boil water notice after water leak in Cana

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Public Service Authority has issued a boil water notice for the Cana area.

This comes after a water leak drained the tank in the area. Officials said once customers have water restored, they need to follow a boil water notice.

The Carroll County PSA is advising customers to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice until further notice.

Customers are advised to follow these instructions:

Fill a pot with water. Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top. Keep heating the water for one more minute. Turn off the heat source and let the water cool. Poor water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.

If you cannot boil your water, PSA provided the following alternatives:

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. Stir the water and allow standing for at least 30 minutes before use.

You may use water purification tablets by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Bottled water will be available for pickup at the Cana Fire Station at 391 Firehouse Road from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.