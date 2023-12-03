Old Southwest hosts 42nd annual Parlor Tour

ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping historic charm alive, that’s the goal of the 42nd annual Parlor Tour of homes in Old Southwest Roanoke.

The parlor tour is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Old Southwest neighborhood.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The tours started when the neighborhood needed money to save the historic Alexander-Gish house in Highland Park.

Now, the funds go to neighborhood events, preservation for the Alexander-Gish house, and more.

“If we didn’t do this they would fall into disrepair and eventually have to be torn down, and we really want them here for generational enjoyment,” Kat Cline, Homeowner participating in the Parlor Tour said.

The tours are happening Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets and find more information, click here.