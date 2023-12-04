Local WWII veteran turns 100

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A World War II veteran celebrated a major milestone today, his 100th birthday.

“I thank God for everything that He gives me. He gives me more than I can take care of,” said Shilling. “The Bible tells you that, you know? Do what you can do and God’ll give you more than you can take. That’s what He’s done for me; He’s given me more than I can use.”

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Wesley Shilling is from Franklin County and is a World War II veteran.

He served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Alabama and was at Normandy when Japan surrendered.

Shilling said his long life has been a gift from God.

Shilling’s birthday is on Monday and we’re told he loves watching WSLS, so the 10 News family would to wish Wesley a very happy birthday!