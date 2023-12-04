Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office seeking donations for ‘Caring for Generations’ holiday giveback

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking to give back this holiday season, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has the perfect opportunity for you.

You can donate items for both kids and seniors for the RCSO’s “Caring for Generations” holiday giveback.

The department is accepting bikes and helmets for kids and blankets, puzzles, and sockets for senior citizens.

“Can you imagine knocking on somebody’s door days before Christmas and going ahead and offering them some sort of hope during this holiday season when they feel like they’re alone, nobody cares about them? So, as an agency and law enforcement agency in the city of Roanoke, we are excited to be able to make this happen,” said Sheriff Antonio Hash.

You have until Dec. 18 to drop off donations at the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office administrative office, which is located at 340 Campbell Ave SW.

You can also nominate someone in need this holiday season for the giveback until Dec. 15 by clicking here.