Tractor-trailer hauling hundreds of live turkeys overturns in Amherst Co., driver cited

AMHERST CO., Va. – A tractor-trailer hauling several hundred turkeys crashed in Amherst County on Monday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

On Monday at 9:05 a.m., police said a tractor-trailer was heading north on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail, and flipped.

The driver, 46-year-old Micahel Kimble of North Carolina, was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, according to VSP. He was wearing a seatbelt and was cited for reckless driving.

We’re told the tractor-trailer was hauling several hundred live turkeys, several of which escaped into the nearby woods after the crash.

Members of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local fire and rescue squads, and state police worked together to round up all the escaped turkeys, police said.

The animals were then transported from the scene.

According to VSP, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was also notified of the crash