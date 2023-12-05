Blacksburg staple, Sub Station II, set to close in December

BLACKSBURG, Va. – “I met my wife here and then we got married, and then we opened Sub Station in ‘86″

Hamid LaPuasa has lived in Blacksburg running Sub Station for nearly 40 years.

During his time here, he’s made a staggering amount of sandwiches.

“We tried to estimate, my kids, my employees, probably about close to four million.”

He said since he opened the Sub Station back in 1986, his goal was to always become part of the community.

“You have to be involved,” said Lapuasa. “It’s the little thing for the community that they can appreciate, and they will support you.”

Now, he said the time has come to close up shop.

“I’ve put 37 years in, I’m 69, so I was like, ‘It’s time to go, it’s time to hang it up.”

Sub Station II has been a staple for Blacksburg residents and Virginia Tech students for more than three decades now.

10 News wanted to get their take on hearing this news

“I raised my kids here, they both graduated from Blacksburg High School,” said Brad Buchanan, a Blacksburg local. “We’ve been doing this for a long time.”

“My wife walked in she said have you heard the bad news and I was trying to think of all the things it could be – never once considered that this was even on the table,” said Joe Morgan, another Blacksburg local.

One woman said she’s been coming here for years and was even emotional going through the line.

“You get this mixed emotion because everybody has the right to retire but when he has been a friend of mine for this many years it is just a really big deal,” said Katherine Hall.

LaPuasa said Sub Station II will stay open until December 21, 2023, no matter how busy they are.

“Through the last day I am going to make sure that everybody gets what they want,” LaPuasa said.

He said he plans to take a much-needed break and spend time with his family and friends.