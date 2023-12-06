40º
Join Insider

Local News

Blacksburg woman beats odds to turn 100 years old

Marie Principe says she never expected to reach this milestone

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Blacksburg, Feel Good

BLACKSBURG, Va. – “What’s your secret to staying so young?” we asked 100-year-old Marie Principe.

“I wish I knew!” Marie said.

Marie may be 100 years old, but don’t let that fool you.

”I know I sound like I’m an angel but I’m not. I say what’s on my mind — and once I do it’s like, “Oh god, I shouldn’t have said that,” she said.

Marie celebrated 100 years on Wednesday — a milestone she didn’t know she’d get to.

”Everybody kept saying ‘you’re gonna be 100 in five days, in four days, in three days, and then I started thinking, ‘Gee, I’m really going to make it.’”

Over the past few years, Marie has faced COVID and pneumonia twice, a small stroke and a fall — but her daughter Carol Trutt said she takes it in stride.

”A cat with nine lives,” Trutt said.

One way she stays young? Wii bowling.

”Wii bowling? I love Wii bowling! I play it every Friday with Donna!” Marie said.

She told us she only bowls on Fridays — but still showed us her technique.

But her real tip? Take it one day at a time.

”If it’s a good one, fine, if not, I just stay in my room and sleep,” she said.

She tells us her friends, her large family, and her faith keep her enjoying life.

”Here I am, 100 years old, and I have all these wonderful people around me,” Marie said.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email