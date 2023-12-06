Giles County Public Schools to hold virtual learning day Wednesday, Dec. 6

Giles County Public Schools to hold virtual learning day on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, due to a lack of adequate staffing (Credit: Giles County Public Schools)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools will be holding a virtual learning day on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The shift is being made due to a lack of adequate staffing at several schools in the district, according to the division’s social media post.

We’re told the central site for meal service will be at Narrows Elementary. Breakfast can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide any updates if necessary,” district officials wrote.

You can see school closings and delays across the region by clicking here.