LewisGale Hospital Pulaski celebrates 50 years

PULASKI, Va. – LewisGale Pulaski held a ribbon cutting to celebrate 50 years of serving the community on Wednesday.

The hospital originally started as a cottage hospital with seven beds back in 1915.

In 1973, the location of the hospital was moved to the current location.

Since then, it has become the main place of medical care for the people of Pulaski County.

CEO of LewisGale Pulaski, Sean Pressman, said having access to medical facilities in rural areas like Pulaski County is essential.

“Not just emergency services but other services as well,” said Pressman. “Things as simple as diagnostics, surgical procedures, the ability for a patient and a community to receive care where they live is critically important.”

Officials from the hospital said they hope to see the hospital grow for another 50 years.