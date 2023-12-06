Roanoke County woman wins more than $775k in Virginia Lottery Game

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke County woman beat the odds playing a Virginia Lottery game and won thousands, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Joann Cosgrove, a Roanoke County resident, was ready to try her luck at the Plantation Market on Plantation Road.

“I had a feeling I was going to win a large amount,” Cosgrove told Virginia Lottery officials.

Officials said she bought a Scorching Hot 7s ticket and scratched it when she realized she won the top prize of $777,777.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 734,400.

All profits from the Virginia Lottery go to K-12 education in Virginia,officials said. You can see a breakdown of the fund distribution here.