72-year-old pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 2, at about 10 p.m. on Lead Mine Road.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Debra C. Dunford, who was not wearing reflective clothing, ran onto Lead Mine Road south of the intersection with Loafers Rest Road, and soon after, she was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling north, state troopers said.

We’re told the driver of the Silverado swerved and tried to avoid hitting the woman but unfortunately, was unable to do so.

Dunford, of Austinville, Virginia, was taken to an area hospital, and the driver of the Silverado was not hurt in the incident, authorities said.