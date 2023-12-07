Art of Happiness at Montgomery Museum of Art and History returns

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Mental health is a top priority for many, and this time of year is no exception.

The Montgomery Museum of Art and History in Christiansburg is offering free and unique help.

The program is called “Art of Happiness.”

Between now and the end of February, people can come out for a guided group session with a licensed art therapist.

The program includes therapies such as clay sculpting, music, painting and poetry.

Museum officials said this is a great way to address mental health in a non-traditional format

“This is a low barrier threshold for people to come, no stress — just to come in and kind of leave their worries at the door,” said Casey Jenkins, the museum’s executive director.

The sessions are being offered on the first and second Thursdays of December, January and February.