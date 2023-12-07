Murder suspect wanted in North Carolina arrested in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A murder suspect wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police.

Authorities said on Friday, Dec. 1, LPD’s criminal investigations unit and special investigations unit received information from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office for a wanted person in the city.

We’re told a traffic stop was conducted in the 1200 block of Rivermont Avenue, and during the stop, Dominique Morgan, 33, of Lynchburg was found as a passenger in the stopped vehicle.

According to police, Morgan had outstanding warrants out of North Carolina for first-degree murder. We’re told Morgan was initially uncooperative but surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody without incident.

Following the arrest, were told officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a handgun.

In addition to the outstanding first-degree murder warrant out of North Carolina, Morgan was charged with the following: