WATCH: Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting sponsored by Chabad at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Chabad at Virginia Tech is sponsoring a Grand Menorah Lighting to celebrate the first night of Chanukah.

Chanukah – Hanukkah – is the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights,” celebrated with a Menorah lighting, special prayers, and fried foods each night, according to the Librescu Jewish Student Center.

This year, Chanukah begins on Dec. 7 and continues through Dec. 15.

You can read more about Chanukah, including common customs, how to light the Menorah, and why the holiday is celebrated by clicking here.