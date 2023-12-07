52º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH: Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting sponsored by Chabad at Virginia Tech

10 News Staff

Tags: Virginia Tech, Grand Chanukah, Menorah lighting, Holidays

BLACKSBURG, Va.Chabad at Virginia Tech is sponsoring a Grand Menorah Lighting to celebrate the first night of Chanukah.

Chanukah – Hanukkah – is the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights,” celebrated with a Menorah lighting, special prayers, and fried foods each night, according to the Librescu Jewish Student Center.

This year, Chanukah begins on Dec. 7 and continues through Dec. 15.

You can read more about Chanukah, including common customs, how to light the Menorah, and why the holiday is celebrated by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.