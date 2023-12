Salvation Army of Roanoke seeks final donations for Red Kettle Campaign

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 is ringing in the holiday season with the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign!

Members of the 10 News team will be at the Valley View Walmart in Roanoke throughout the day Friday, collecting donations for the organization.

Local branch leaders said they’re hoping to raise $293,000 this year.

We hope to see you there!