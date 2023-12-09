1,200 “Angels” Adopted in Roanoke Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

The Angel Tree program at Roanoke’s Salvation Army program is a huge success in 2023. Tesa Price, with Roanoke Salvation Army said all 1,200 angels have been adopted. Angels were adopted earlier than expected thanks to generosity of the community and corporate sponsors.

”I walk around with a grin ear to ear knowing that 1,200 kids... that’s 1,200 happy mornings for Christmas. Roanoke really came through and did it,” Price said. " It’s amazing!”

The deadline to return gifts for those angels is Monday, December 11.

Price said they received 15 emergency angels that still need adopted. For those willing to adopt, the deadline has been extended to December 15.

If interested in adopting, contact Price at 540-988-3164 or reach out to the Roanoke Salvation Army.

