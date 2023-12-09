Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that took place on Windsor Avenue early Saturday.

According to police, at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Windsor Avenue for the report of shots fired between two vehicles. When officers arrived at the scene, they were notified by the Lynchburg General Hospital Emergency Room that a 29-year-old man had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

We’re told the man who was shot has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities said this incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community.