Person affiliated with Craig County Public Schools charged for alleged crimes involving minor

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – A person affiliated with Craig County Public Schools has been charged for alleged crimes involving a minor, the school division announced Friday.

Superintendent Dwayne Huff said the school division was made aware of the charges against the person on Dec. 6. The school division said they had periodic access to the school facilities as part of contract services and community events, however, they were not an employee of CCPS.

Huff said the individual has been banned from all CCPS properties and events due to the nature of the pending charges.

According to CCPS, an inspection of the schools has been conducted to ensure the safety of all staff and students, and no signs of wrongdoing were found during the inspection.

The school division said the Craig County Sheriff’s Department has also confirmed that there was no evidence indicating crimes or risk to public safety involving the schools found during the investigation.