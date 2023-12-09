Roanoke County Police investigating ‘concerning social media posts,’ Cave Spring Middle School events cancelled Saturday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Police are investigating ‘concerning social media posts’ made after school hours on Friday.

As a result, Roanoke County Public Schools are cancelling all Saturday events at Cave Spring Middle School.

The school district posted on Facebook around 8 a.m. Saturday:

“We are aware of concerning social media posts that were distributed yesterday, Friday, December 8th, after school hours. The Roanoke County

Police Department is actively investigating this matter. In an abundance of caution, we are cancelling all Saturday events that are scheduled to

take place at Cave Spring Middle school.

Once the ongoing police investigation has concluded, we will provide you with additional information.”

A school district spokesperson, Chuck Lionberger, tells 10 News that the district is working with police to determine the source of a series of concerning Facebook posts.

He says there are no concerns about anyone in danger, but out of an abundance of caution, the district made the decision to cancel school activities.