Angels of Assisi hosts Mega Adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi teamed up with shelters from all over the region to find homes for all of their adoptable pets.

They came together at the Berglund Center and brought their adoptable dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, and more to find good homes for them in one mega-adoption event.

“It’s unique because all of the rescue groups in the area have come together for a common cause and we’re really hoping to get some wonderful pets into new homes for the holidays,” said Lisa O’Neill, the director of Angels of Assisi.

Each shelter brought as many pets as they could handle so everyone could find their perfect match. Santa even showed up so owners could get their pictures taken with their new pet and the big man himself.