Galax earns win over Essex, takes home Class 1 state championship

SALEM, Va. – The Galax Maroon Tide took on the Essex Trojans in the Class 1 state championship game in Salem.
Galax is no stranger to the VHSL Class 1 title, and this year is no exception. The Maroon Tide battled it out for the win, 7-6.
SALEM, Va. – The Galax Maroon Tide took on the Essex Trojans in the Class 1 state championship game in Salem.
Galax is no stranger to the VHSL Class 1 title, and this year is no exception. The Maroon Tide battled it out for the win, 7-6.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.