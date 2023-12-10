52º
Galax earns win over Essex, takes home Class 1 state championship

The final score was 7-6

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Galax wins Class 1 state final, 7-6. (WSLS)

SALEM, Va. – The Galax Maroon Tide took on the Essex Trojans in the Class 1 state championship game in Salem.

Galax is no stranger to the VHSL Class 1 title, and this year is no exception. The Maroon Tide battled it out for the win, 7-6.

