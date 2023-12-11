Authorities investigating Roanoke City Detention Center death

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating after a detention center resident was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead on Monday, authorities said

We’re told Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office deputies were making rounds on Monday morning around 5:07 a.m. when they found a resident unresponsive in a housing unit.

Authorities said deputies started performing CPR and called in the facility’s medical staff along with Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance.

Around 5:30 a.m. after lifesaving efforts were exhausted, Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the person dead, according to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and at this time, authorities said there are no indications of homicide or suicide.

The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating.