Freedom First’s ‘Play for Purpose’ continues to provide for local non-profits

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Freedom First’s “Play for Purpose” program officially surpassed $100,000 raised after presenting two checks to local New River Valley non-profits.

In a partnership with Virginia Tech and Liberty University sporting programs, games played throughout each year raise money for local non-profits by gaining first downs, making free throws, and hitting home runs.

On Monday, players from the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team were there for the first presentation of the basketball season.

“Every little bit helps,” said Matt Nottingham with the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program. “This will help probably three families kind of get through that big hump ... that big transition from being somewhat financially stable to being in trouble.”

Liberty University and Freedom First of Lynchburg will have their presentation on Tuesday this week.