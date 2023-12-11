Psychologist offers mental health tips for navigating the holidays

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The holiday season can be a stressful time for many with planning trips, gifts, and seeing family and friends.

Along with the stress of planning, one psychologist from Virginia Tech said holidays can bring added financial stress and a sense of grief for those missing loved ones.

Rosanna Breaux said there are strategies to navigating the mentally taxing season like focusing on self-care, and not deviating too heavily from your normal routine.

“Really setting boundaries and thinking about what your limits are so if you are invited to two or three things in one day, while you might be able to make it work, maybe it’s better to focus on one,” Breaux said.

She also suggests limiting social media during the holiday season.