Fries Volunteer Fire Department announces cancellation of Fiddler’s Convention

FRIES, Va. – The Fries Volunteer Fire Department announced the cancellation of their Fiddler’s Convention after 56 years due to quote “unforeseen circumstances.”

The announcement was made on Facebook on Monday.

Their post said, in part, “The decision to cancel this time-honored tradition was not made lightly. After careful consideration, the FVFD concluded that the current circumstances and challenges associated with the time restraints coupled with financial restraints make it impossible to organize an event of this magnitude safely.”

Read their full release below.