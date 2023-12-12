Know before you go: New alert system launched for Roanoke greenways

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you ever driven to a greenway in the Star City and realized it was closed? Roanoke Parks and Recreation leaders have created a way to clear confusion and give updates on your favorite trails.

The new system is called Statusfy. It’s a phone app and website that gives alerts on closures, detours, maintenance, and more relating to the greenways.

The system also has a phone hotline where you can call and get the same alerts that are on the app and website.

“There hasn’t really been a great way to have that information live in one location, and that’s what we are using this service for, so when there is a multi-day, multi-week closure of something it’s really easy to just see, oh yeah its closed check it the next day, oh its open now that’s great,” said Molly Hagan, Communications Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

The greenway alerts are not an emergency alert system, it is solely for updates on maintenance and closures, we are told if you encounter an emergency on any of the greenways to call 911.

View current alerts by clicking here.