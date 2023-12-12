Trial date set for woman charged in connection with deadly NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A jury trial date has been set for a woman who was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Northwest Roanoke at the start of the year.

As reported initially, Charlotte Saunders, who was 48 years old at the time of the offense, was arrested on Jan. 17 after a man was found shot to death inside a home in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. The identity of the victim was not released.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Currently, Saunders is facing the following charges:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Her jury trial is scheduled for April 10, 2024, at 9 a.m.