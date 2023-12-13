10 News Investigates: Potential leadership changes at Salem DAV

SALEM, Va. – Late Wednesday afternoon, Commander Shawn O’Neill of the Salem Disabled American Veterans chapter confirmed to 10 News that he has stepped down as commander.

He told us he is dealing with some health challenges and is not up to providing an interview, but we are working to find out more information regarding his resignation.

However, we spoke to the national chapter of the DAV this morning, and they said no changes can be made because the chapter is suspended.

We are waiting to hear back from them to learn if O’Neill’s resignation is official.