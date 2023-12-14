Community support helps Christiansburg firefighter with terminal cancer stay positive

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Jeremy Compton has been fighting cancer for three years now. This year, he learned the cancer is terminal.

In November, Compton was planning to shave his head when the fire crew surprised him.

“Just speechless because the outpouring of support has been phenomenal, and I don’t think anybody could have thought or even imagined it would reach the level that it has,” said Compton. “When my wife and I and my little boy showed up that night, what was supposed to be three or four of us, was 20 of us.”

Now, an entire town has joined to show their support for Compton.

“Just the outpouring of support has been phenomenal,” Compton said.

A t-shirt drive has begun with hundreds of orders already placed as well as other drives to raise money for medical expenses.

“The first night that we advertised that we had t-shirts, the next morning they had over 500 orders,” said Brandon Turner, Christiansburg fire captain.

Compton said the support goes further than just financially.

“Now, seeing the shirts out in the community and again the support, it’s just been overwhelming,” Compton said.

He said it also keeps him positive.

“Cancer is no fun, and of course, you can get down and out — but you’ve got to stay positive,” Compton said.

Compton said if his story can inspire people to keep fighting, then he’s happy.

“If I’m helping somebody to push one more day — don’t quit, just keep going,” said Compton. “If I have helped somebody find God in their moment of need, then I think I have done my job.”

He also said there are few words he can say to everyone who has joined in his fight.

“The outpouring of support not just here in Southwest Virginia, but nationwide now, the only thing I can say is thank you,” Compton said.

To support Compton and his family, you can find more information on the t-shirt drive here.

See a behind-the-scenes clip of the fire crew shaving their heads in support of Jeremy below.