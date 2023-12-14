Hokies, Cavs participate in ‘Shoes for Hope’ events

Virginia Tech basketball is once again teaming up with Carilion Children’s to raise awareness and fight against pediatric cancer.

On Wednesday, they held their second annual Shoes for Hope event in Blacksburg.

Players and coaches from both the men’s and women’s teams designed tennis shoes with more than 20 kids.

These shoes will be worn during a game and then auctioned off to raise money for research.

It’s part of the NCAA’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” initiative where college basketball coaches and staff nationwide wear one-of-a-kind sneakers to raise awareness for the cause.

“It’s just one way that we raise awareness for them and give them a special opportunity to be here at Virginia Tech today with these student-athletes,” said Don Halliwell, Carilion Executive Vice President.

The women’s staff will wear their shoes on January 7 and the men’s on January 13.

Virginia’s men’s and women’s teams also participated in the “Coaches versus Cancer” fundraiser.

It was a packed house at John Paul Jones Arena and Coach Tony Bennett and company got to work.

The Hoos joined patients with cancer and their families from UVA Health Children’s for their Shoes for Hope event.

It was a good time for the kids to take their minds off of things and have fun with the Cavaliers.

“We have 25 UVA Children’s families and patients. And they’re all from Virginia. So this is a Virginia community here, and what they’re doing is they’re each painting a pair of shoes. These shoes are going to be associated with a coach on the men’s and women’s basketball teams,” said Ben Herold, the event organizer.

The shoes will also be worn at home games this season and auctioned off as a fundraiser.