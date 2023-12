ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a new best friend this holiday season? Hunter could be the pup for you!

This three-year-old is gentle, energetic, and full of personality. Plus, he sure does love his treats!

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA says that Hunter could benefit from some basic training and would fit in well with an active family!

For more information about Hunter, visit here.