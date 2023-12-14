Roanoke County Fire Department warns of holiday hazards after Elf on the Shelf burned

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s a popular tradition that could also be a holiday hazard.

The Roanoke County Fire Department is putting out a warning to families after an Elf on the Shelf got hurt on assignment.

Crews responded to a call about smoke in a home Wednesday and found one of Santa’s helpers had been burned by a Christmas light.

Apparently, he was making his way to higher ground to keep a watchful eye on the kids.

They said all of these mischievous elves, along with other decorations, should stay at least three feet from anything that can catch on fire.

“There’s already a substitute elf in place watching over this family, while the other one went back to the North Pole to recover. There is now a substitute elf and the firefighters were able to take care of that, so it was a happy ending all around,” Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel said.

Firefighters brought another elf to the family’s home. The previous one was reassigned, but is expected to make a full recovery.