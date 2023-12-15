Christiansburg Police Department offers home safety tips ahead holiday travel

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – It might seem like a no-brainer, but the Christiansburg chief of police tells us that making sure all your doors are locked is the biggest deterrent for theft.

He said many thefts and break-ins are the result of people simply not locking every door and window.

He also said during the holiday season, theft is more common, so if you are headed out of town, you can ask your local police department to do property check-ins while you are away.

“We go by the residence daily, usually in the middle of the night so the neighbors don’t see it — don’t think something’s wrong,” said Chris Ramsey, chief of Christiansburg Police. “We’ll go by and walk around the house and make sure the doors and windows are secure — just make sure nothing’s obviously wrong.”

He also said people can take extra precautions like having the post office hold your mail while out of town, and investing in a door security system.