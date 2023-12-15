Danville shooting leaves 57-year-old man hurt

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a 57-year-old man hurt.

Officers said the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Lockett Drive.

We’re told the man’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

No further information was provided, but authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward, Danville Police said.