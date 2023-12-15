Illegal deer hunting suspect leads police on chase

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A suspect is still on the run after an early morning stakeout ended in a police chase in Bedford County.

Around 5:30 Friday morning, Conservation Police First Sgt. Tim Dooley said his officers were looking for ”spotlighters” in Huddleston.

In Virginia, spotlighting is an illegal night hunting method where someone shines a light into a field or wooded area to spot a deer. Violators face a Class 2 misdemeanor and could lose their hunting license for up to five years.

“Some of my officers were on a, what we call a spotlighting patrol this morning looking for illegal night hunting activity. And had an individual come by and shine a field,” said Dooley. “They initiated, or tried to initiate a traffic stop.”

Police say the suspect took then off in his truck, before pulling over near the intersection of Holly Berry Drive and Ashwell Ridge Drive. Police said he got out of the truck and ran away into the woods.

“We conducted a search of the wooded area for the individual. We have not been able to locate him yet. But we’re doing some follow-up investigation at this point,” said Dooley.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and K9 units were called in to assist with the search. Investigators impounded the suspect’s truck and confiscated a buck found in the truck bed they believe was illegally hunted.

“There’s several game violations that we’re looking at. Obviously, illegal possession of a deer, spotlighting, some other things,” said Dooley.

As they continue their investigation and search for the suspect, they have a reminder.

“Be on the lookout for any illegal activity like that,” said Dooley. “If you see something that doesn’t look right or something that looks illegal, please give us a call so we can conduct an investigation on it.”

For information on deer hunting regulations, click here.