Isolated showers trek through the region with storms possible later on

ROANOKE, Va. – Areas west of 220 are under a level 1 threat for excessive rainfall Wednesday afternoon. A couple of heavy rain showers are possible throughout the day. We could also see a couple of storms later in the day as there is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather along our southern counties.

Here is a closer look at today’s severe weather outlook.

Afternoon temperatures get into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies are overhead for much of the day, but a brief break in the clouds will allow some spots to warm up a bit in the afternoon.

If you are thinking about hiking, the best day to do so will be Thursday as conditions will become drier. Wednesday and Friday will be soggy, however.

Our next weather maker moves in from the west on Friday and continues along into the weekend.

Here is a look at how much rainfall we could see through the end of Saturday. Notice that some spots receive more rain than others. Rain totals will depend on where the heavy pockets of rain move through.

