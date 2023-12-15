Investigation underway after body found alongside Route 11 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after a body was found alongside Route 11/Lee Highway in Wythe County.

On Friday at about 7:30 a.m., authorities were called to the scene near where Exit 67 on Interstate 81 intersects with Route 11.

State troopers are working to identify the individual and determine the circumstances related to the individual’s death.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7788 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

We have a reporter at the scene now working for you to learn more. Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.