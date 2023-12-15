Girl hospitalized after being hit by Roanoke City school bus, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A female juvenile was transported to the hospital after being hit by a school bus for Roanoke City Public Schools, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Friday, close to 9 a.m., Roanoke Police were called to the intersection of Cove Road and Lancelot Lane NW after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been struck.

Upon arrival, officers found a “juvenile female” victim with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

She was then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. Her age was not specified.

Authorities said they spoke with witnesses who claimed that the child had been hit by the bus while entering the roadway.

Shortly after the crash, officers were able to locate the bus and speak with the bus driver, who has not been identified.

Although there were several students on the bus at the time of the incident, no one else was hurt in the crash, police said.

Investigators don’t believe any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Currently, no charges have been placed in connection with the crash and the Commonwealth Attorney will be consulted at the completion of the investigation, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

No further details were provided, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.